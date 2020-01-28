Hagerstown police apprehend man & woman suspected of 2 different gunfire incidents

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man and a woman allegedly involved in two different shooting incidents in Hagerstown this week were arrested by the Hagerstown City Police Department Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Summit Ave and Brown Ave.

Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 12:22 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Franklin St. with the suspects inside. The driver did not stop for police and then got in an accident at the intersection of Summit Ave and Baltimore St, according to officers. The two suspects then fled from the accident on foot until they were apprehended at Summit Ave and Brown Ave.

Police said the man and woman are suspects for a Saturday night incident in which a building and a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Locust St. were struck by bullets, but no injuries were reported. The second shots fired incident they are suspected to be involved in happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. in the same area, but there was no damages or injuries reported.

Neither suspects have been charged and police are withholding their identities at this time.