Maryland

Hagerstown pedestrian struck by car, transported to hospital

One transported with unknown injuries

By:

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 03:08 PM EST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 03:08 PM EST

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - At about 12:21 p.m. today a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northern and Oak Hill Avenue right in front of the McDonald's in Hagerstown.

The vehicle stayed at the scene of the accident. The pedestrian was transported to Meritus Hospital. 

The name of the victim or driver have not yet been released and the condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.  

