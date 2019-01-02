Hagerstown pedestrian struck by car, transported to hospital
One transported with unknown injuries
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - At about 12:21 p.m. today a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northern and Oak Hill Avenue right in front of the McDonald's in Hagerstown.
The vehicle stayed at the scene of the accident. The pedestrian was transported to Meritus Hospital.
The name of the victim or driver have not yet been released and the condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.
