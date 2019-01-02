Hagerstown pedestrian struck by car, transported to hospital

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pedestrian Struck at the intersection of Oak Hill and Northern Ave.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - At about 12:21 p.m. today a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northern and Oak Hill Avenue right in front of the McDonald's in Hagerstown.

The vehicle stayed at the scene of the accident. The pedestrian was transported to Meritus Hospital.

The name of the victim or driver have not yet been released and the condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.