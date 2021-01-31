Hagerstown organization offers COVID-safe refuge for homeless during winter months

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — While some were been bundled up at home during the snow on Sunday, others weren’t as lucky.

REACH of Washington County is a designated cold-weather homeless shelter based in Hagerstown. The shelter has the ability to serve 42 patrons, 30 men and 12 women, every day. The shelter can even increase their capacity by 6 patrons in the event of inclement weather like snow or when the temperature falls below freezing.

REACH did not have to limit or decrease capacity due to the pandemic but has introduced policies like mandatory masks, COVID screenings, and installing Plexiglas in higher traffic areas like their kitchen.

Dana Jenkins is the executive director of REACH of Washington County and was thrilled that the shelter could continue operations during COVID. She also explained that because the shelter is specifically for the winter months, they were able to plan and prepare for the re-opening of the shelter in late fall. Jenkins and her staff looked to other shelters in the area for guidance.

“We could not be more thrilled that we have this option for individuals during the winter time, during the cold months time and that we have been able to remain open at full capacity the whole season even with the pandemic,” Jenkins exclaimed. “And we do work really closely with the health department so if someone is sick or there is a COVID concern, then we take straight guidance from who we should be taking guidance from.”

Jenkins also explained that the shelter is mainly run by volunteers who sign up for specific weeks to provide meals and other services to the patrons. She stated that the decreased number of volunteers has been the biggest setback for the shelter.

REACH also offers year-round programs for people transitioning to more permanent housing as well as other services like behavioral health services, employment and job services support, counselling, and crisis services to prevent homelessness.

Despite the winter weather advisory, Washington County did not activate their warming centers which would have served as a place of refuge for the homeless here in the county.

For more information about REACH, please visit their website.