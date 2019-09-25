Hagerstown officials seek answers after finding leaks in the upper lake at City Park

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown officials are searching for answers after finding a leak in one of the city parks lakes.

City officials say they found the water levels in the upper lake on Virginia Avenue had significantly decreased over the past week. They say the water had dropped by almost 18 inches leaving sediment and the lake bottom visible in some areas. The assistant city engineer says they have been investigating the area and might have an answer as to where the leak is coming from.

“One part of the lake is bounded by a walkway that brings people into the park from Virginia Avenue and I think they have located a leak where water is actually going through or under that walkway through that stone wall and leaking out,” James Bender said. Officials say, they will patch the affected area until they can find a permanent solution.