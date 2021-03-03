Hagerstown officials identify Linganore Avenue fire victims

The Hagerstown Fire Department has already initiated an extensive investigation into a house fire that killed three people and injured two others on Wednesday night.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City Fire Marshal’s Office has released the identities of the victims who died in a triple fatal fire at 320 Linganore Avenue in Hagerstown on February 24.

According to officials, Rodney Francis Brady Jr., 36 years old, Hailie Elizabeth Conte Smith, 16 years old, and Tarin Lei Mae Durham, 12 years old have been identified as the victims in the fatal fire.

The Hagerstown Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire and sends its condolences to the family.

Any video or photos of the fire scene can be submitted emailed to firemarshal@hagerstownmd.org or uploaded using the link on the Hagerstown Police Department’s Facebook page.