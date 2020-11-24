Hagerstown officially swears in their first female mayor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown reached a milestone on Monday, November 23. The town inaugurated their first female mayor, Emily Keller.

Keller was sworn in, along with city council members. Councilmembers Kristin B. Aleshire and Shelley McIntire took the oath of office for an additional term, while Robert E. Bruchey, II, Tiara Burnett and Tekesha A. Martinez are serving as new members of the council.

In a virtual ceremony, they each pledged to lead Hagerstown to greatness. 

Mayor Keller said, “I just have to say thank you for trusting me and for believing in me, and I’m really looking forward to working hard over the next four years.”

