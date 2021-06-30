Hagerstown movie house closed during pandemic is set to reopen

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — During the pandemic, Leitersburg Cinemas, a popular Hagerstown movie theater closed and was put up for sale. A locally-based buyer, the High Rock Group, has purchased the property and is making major renovations to include a brewpub.

The new owners are looking at a fall opening for ten auditoriums in the theater and major improvements to the structure. Some locals have lasting memories of the movie house and are eagerly anticipating its reopening.

“Many years ago they had the outdoor theater. You parked your car and put the sound system in. It was great,” Hagerstown native and longtime resident John Gordon said.

The new venture will go by the name Warehouse Cinemas – Leitersburg.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories