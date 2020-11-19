Hagerstown Men’s Shop partners with Project Hope to help job seekers

Ingram’s Men’s Shop in Hagerstown is partnering with Project Hope to help job seekers in need of professional interview attire get that jump on a career track.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With the holidays upon us, ’tis the season for giving. And here in Hagerstown, Project Hope is partnering with Ingram’s Men’s Shop to help those in recovery get into the workforce, dressed professionally.

Customers can trade in a suit they are ready to retire and get $100.00 off on their new purchase.

The donated suit then helps the Project Hope client make a positive impression when landing that career-track interview.

Kelly Ring at Ingram’s Men’s Shop stated, “We had a lot of people coming to the store asking what they could do with their old suits. And so it seemed to be a win-win. And they’re using the suits to wear to interviews and get back on their feet.”

Ingram’s has donated more than 50 suits already this season. And the Hope Center, in downtown Hagerstown, is in need of winter coats for those it serves in the community.