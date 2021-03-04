Hagerstown mayor, Emily Keller, wants city youth to be aware of drug and alcohol abuse dangers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s new mayor, Emily Keller, is reaching out to students in Washington County schools to address the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

She is asking them to be creative, producing short videos that explain how serious the problem is of misusing opioids, fentanyl, prescription medicine, painkillers, heroin, nicotine and even marijuana.

Keller is driving home the point that 20 million Americans have a substance abuse disorder, and she would love to see Hagerstown and Washington County drive down the statistics on this national crisis.

“With COVID-19, overdoses are up significantly,” said Mayor Keller, “and I think for the city of Hagerstown, especially, it’s important that we are talking to our community and educating our youth about the dangers of prescription pill misuse and other drugs. I think this will be a very positive thing and an educational message to get out.”

Mayor Keller has long been a champion of the Washington Goes Purple campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse leading to addiction.