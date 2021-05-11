Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller proactive about collaboration with Washington County on funding services

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County commissioners and Hagerstown city officials have been discussing how to fund the 911 call center. They came up with a plan on Tuesday to finalize a deal as early as July.

The city and county are also working out a tax differential for Hagerstown households and a strategy to pay for Hagerstown firefighting operations. Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller sees this latest round of talks as a positive step, with city and county administrators working out details before the end of this month.

“We want to find resolution,” said Mayor Keller. “Other municipalities and counties do it all across the country and I know we can too. Then in July we’re going to have another joint city-county meeting and I am hopeful we will have made some significant progress.”

Mayor Keller says these talks on fiscal cooperation began under her predecessor in 2017, and she is hopeful that the city and county can reach an agreement by summer.