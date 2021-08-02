Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller leading community clean-up campaign

Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is leading a neighborhood clean-up drive this coming Saturday to complement her public works department and help build civic pride.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown residents: your mayor has a call to action for a cleaner city. This Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon, she and volunteers in neighborhoods across Hagerstown will be canvassing the city’s 12-square miles to pick up litter.

Mayor Emily Keller says the city’s public works department scours the 12 square miles of Hagerstown around the clock, but she hopes the volunteer project will generate some municipal pride.

“We heard in our community survey that people were concerned about trash, so of course we’re going to do what we can from a city perspective, and we’re also asking to do community cleanup days and we’re offering student service learning hours too for kids who participate,” said Mayor Keller.

Volunteers will be provided free gloves and trash bags. Mayor Keller hopes this will be a quarterly project across Hagerstown.