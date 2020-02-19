Hagerstown Mayor and council look into reconstructing Wesel Boulevard

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Council and Mayor discussed the need to reconstruct Wesel Boulevard as a result of a development company saying the roadway won’t be able to support future traffic.

In 2019, NorthPoint Development introduced plans to create four facilities for warehousing and distribution along Wesel Boulevard. Following a traffic impact study, the average daily traffic for Wesel Boulevard in 2022 would be upwards of 17,000 vehicles and 1,500 trucks; and according to the city engineer, this estimation for vehicles is more than twice the intended capacity.

At the February 25th regular session, the city will decide whether or not to enter into an agreement with Washington County and NorthPoint to reconstruct Wesel Boulevard.