Hagerstown may consider anti-drug ordinance holding landlords accountable

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Martinsburg seems to be pleased with an ordinance to hold landlords responsible for drug activity of their tenants

Now Hagerstown may be giving that idea some consideration. But some in the community aren’t so sure that’s the answer. They say the drug problem is from outsiders who come into the city, and the real solution is for landlords to work closely with law enforcement to keep the drugs out of Hagerstown in the first place. A Cumberland woman visiting her sisters in Hagerstown thinks she has a handle on the problem.

“When drugs are presented within our hometown, it’s not from the hometown people,” says Norma Younger. It’s the people from the outside like Baltimore City, Washington, New York, Florida – all of that.”

There is no formal plan for Hagerstown to put such an ordinance on the books but some on council are contemplating it.

