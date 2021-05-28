Hagerstown man who was wanted in Pennsylvania arrested in Ocean City following “call from concerned citizen”

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WDVM) — 54-year-old Timothy Hayter of Maryland was arrested on Thursday evening after a “concerned citizen” called the Ocean City Police Department.

Police said that officers responded to a downtown hotel around 11:14 p.m. after receiving the call, where the caller said that Hayter was occasionally seen with a loaded firearm. Police said that the officers confirmed that Hayter was registered at the hotel and that he had two active warrants through Pennsylvania.

After around four hours of negotiations, police said they were able to get Hayter out of the hotel room without incident. After entering the room with Hayter’s permission to get his belongings, officers found a handgun, two loaded magazines and ammunition. A subsequent check confirmed that the firearm was stolen in Pennsylvania.

Hayter was arrested for fugitive warrants from Pennsylvania, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and reckless endangerment. He is currently being held without bond for the fugitive warrant and Ocean City charges.