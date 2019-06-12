Hagerstown man sentenced in connection with drug bust

Maryland

44-year-old Raheen Edwin was sentenced on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man has been sentenced to 25 years for his role in distributing heroin, according to court officials.

Raheen Edwin, 44, was sentenced on Wednesday morning in Washington County Circuit Court.

On April 19, 2018, the Washington County Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Hagerstown Police Department arrested Edwin, Amy Coolahan and Heather Dell in the area of Summit Avenue and West Antietam street in Hagerstown.

Investigators say they saw the suspected drug transaction, and recovered two bags of suspected heroin from Dell and Coolahan. Investigators then contacted Edwin who was in a car in the District Court parking lot. Investigators said there was also a 6-year-old child in his car.

