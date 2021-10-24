Hagerstown man killed in shooting, second victim flown to shock trauma center

Hagerstown Police has released the identity of the 27-year-old man killed in a shooting on Saturday night on North Mulberry Street. Photo courtesy: Hagerstown Police Department

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police have released the identity of the 27-year-old man killed in a shooting on Saturday night on North Mulberry Street.

27-year-old John Anthony Leonard IIII, of Hagerstown, succumbed to his injuries at Meritus Medical Center on Saturday night. The second victim involved in the incident, a 22-year-old man, also of Hagerstown, was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore after being transported to Meritus on Saturday night. Police did not comment on the status of the second victim.

Lt. Rebecca Fetchu of the Hagerstown Police Department told WDVM that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Mulberry Street at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They then found the two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. HPD says the investigation is ongoing but the two men involved in the incident did know each other prior to the shooting but did not comment on either of their roles in the incident.

Lt. Fetchu also stated that the department is currently reviewing city and private surveillance footage and asks anyone with doorbell cameras or home surveillance footage around the area to contact Detective Ackerman at jackerman@hagerstownpd.org.