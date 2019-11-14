Hagerstown man inducted into Maryland Entertainment Hall of Fame

Mike Lushbaugh of, The Cruisers band, will be inducted into the Maryland Entertainment Hall of Fame Sunday afternoon.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Mike Lushbaugh has been playing the saxophone for the better part of 51 years. In 1985, he took over the band known today as, The Cruisers, featuring tunes from classic rock, to the fifties, to country music.

On Sunday, Lushbaugh will be inducted into the Maryland Entertainment Hall of Fame in Baltimore.

Lushbaugh gained national attention in a short video posted to social media when he says, he was fortunate to play the National Anthem during a National Night out event at the Fairgrounds in Hagerstown.

“I didn’t do that for the recognition. I was doing it basically as a tribute to our veterans,” said Lushbaugh.

Lushbaugh, who works full time in his family business at L&L Hydraulics in Hagerstown, has a room upstairs dedicated to what he calls, “The Cruisers lair,” where the five band member rehearses.

He says he has his loved ones to thank for their unconditional support.

“My family putting up with me gone all the time, my wife waiting on me to get home, my grandkids knowing that poppy’s got music to play,” he said.