Hagerstown man found not guilty following suspected threat

Maryland

Harold E. Rice, 55, remains in custody after being charged with simple assault

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man accused of threatening to blow up a local animal shelter was found not guilty in Washington County District Court Wednesday.

Harold E. Rice, 55, remains in custody after being charged with simple assault after threatening to blow up the facility via phone. Court documents state a deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene after Rice allegedly made a threat.

Court documents reported that the threat, which was made in August of this year, stemmed from the day Rice called the Humane Society Of Washington County to check on the status of his dog. The employee reportedly informed Rice that the dog was adopted out and then Rice allegedly replied to the employee over the phone “okay I will be in to blow up the building.”

