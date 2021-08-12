Hagerstown man found guilty of second-degree murder, shot and killed Winchester man in October 2020

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A grand jury in Winchester, Virginia has found Quadell Alik Grimes, of Hagerstown, Maryland, guilty of second-degree murder after he shot and killed a Winchester man in October of 2020.

On October 28th, 2020, Quadell Grimes was wanted by Winchester Police after shooting a man in the parking lot of a restaurant on Adams Drive. The victim, 29-year-old Kevin Riley of Winchester, would later succumb to his gunshot wound in the hospital.

On November 6th, 2020, WPD obtained a murder warrant against Grimes, before he turned himself in 9 days later.

Now after a 6-day trial, he has been found guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during a felony. Grimes faces 30 years behind bars.

However, police say this is not the first time officers have responded to an incident involving these two individuals after police responded to one in 2015.

Deputy Chief Amanda Behan of the Winchester Police Department explains in 2015, officers were called after an argument between Grimes and Riley started inside of a restaurant and later moved outside of the establishment. Then, shots were fired towards Riley by Grimes however, Deputy Chief Behan says the department was unable to bring that case to prosecution

Grimes does have other charges brought against him including an assault and battery charge in Frederick County Circuit Court from 2009 as well as other charges in Clark County and Frederick County District Courts.

The jury of this murder trial was allowed to advise Judge Brian Madden on the length of Grimes’ sentence. The jury decided Grimes will serve 27 years for the guilty verdict of second-degree murder and 3 years for the guilty verdict of the use of a firearm during a felony.

Grimes’ sentencing will be held later this year in November.