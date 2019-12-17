Hagerstown man found guilty of groping teenage girl in a church

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man was ordered by a judge to have zero contact with juveniles after he was found guilty of groping a teenage girl in a Hagerstown Church.

30-year-old Elmer Ayala pleaded guilty to second-degree assault after the teenage girl reported the incident to her parents and police.

Back on April 24, the teenage girl claimed she walked into a church’s hallway and was groped by Ayala while he was holding his infant daughter. After an investigation, police discovered the girl knew Ayala from Facebook but under a different name. Police recovered messages between the two and didn’t find any inappropriate content.

Ayala is sentenced to 24 months in jail, suspending all but a 30-day sentence, along with an 18 month probation.

