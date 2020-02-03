Hagerstown man faces homicide charges after fatal crash

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Washington County man is facing multiple charges including homicide after a fatal crash in Hagerstown.

Police say 29-year-old Ivan Canas was one of the drivers involved in the crash and also faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Antietam Drive. Investigators say Canas allegedly crossed the center line in the road crashing into another vehicle. The other driver was identified as 71-year-old Sandra Vollmer. Police say she died on scene. Canas is being held at the Washington County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.