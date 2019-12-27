Hagerstown man faces burglary charges

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- Antietam Broadband customers are concerned about price increases that will take effect on the first day of the new year, while also potentially losing Fox channels.

According to a letter from Antietam Broadband sent to its customers, the cable provider is increasing its broadcast TV fee by more than double - from $4.88 a month to $9.03 a month starting Jan. 1, 2020.