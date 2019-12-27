Hagerstown man faces burglary charges

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into Pretzel and Pizza Creations in Hagerstown, Maryland.

46-year-old Kevin Kemp was taken into custody earlier this week and faces burglary charges. According to court documents, the manager of the establishment on West Washington Street saw a man enter the restaurant from surveillance video. Kemp allegedly failed to get the register open and stole beer. The manager said the suspect entered through a door with a faulty lock. Kemp voluntarily told police he found the door open and went inside. He is being held on bond.

