Desean Williams Newton, 29, of Hagerstown, was formally charged Saturday for allegedly shooting another person on Mar. 7, 2021.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly shot another person during an altercation on the 10,300-block of Bridle Court on Mar. 7, 2021.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office has now charged 29-year-old Desean Williams Newton of Hagerstown with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

He remains in custody of the Washington County Detention Center without bond.