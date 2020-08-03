Hagerstown man dies in I-70 crash

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A 71-year-old Hagerstown man died in a car crash on Interstate 70 on Monday.

Maryland State Police said the man was driving westbound when he crashed in the area of Braddock Mountain and Hollow Road, around 3:15 p.m. Investigators believe he had a tire blow out, causing him to strike the embankment and roll over.

Police identified him as Cecilio Ona Bernabe Jr. He was pronounced dead on the scene due to the injuries from the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at 301-600-4150.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM