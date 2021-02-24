Hagerstown man dies in house fire

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Officials believe the 56-year-old man woke up and attempted to escape the fire, but succumbed to smoke inhalation. Fire Marshal officials have not determined the cause of the fire, but they say unsafe smoking practices may have been a contributing factor.

Halfway Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire on the 17500 block of York Road in Hagerstown around 4:30 p.m. after family members called 911.

Officials say family members went to check on the man’s well-being, and they found smoke when they opened the front door.

Investigators say the house did have smoke alarms, but the batteries had been removed.

State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said “Citizens should always refrain from smoking when tired or under the influence of alcohol or medications that make you drowsy.”