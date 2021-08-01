Hagerstown man dead after crashing motorcycle on Lappans Road

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man is dead after crashing into a tree on Lappans Road in Washington County.

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning, Maryland State Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Lappans Road near Kendle Road, east of Williamsport. When state police first arrived on the scene, they found Cregory Knight, 65, of Hagerstown, dead with his motorcycle crashed into a tree.

The initial investigation found that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Lappans Road, heading westbound before the motorbike left the road, crashing into a tree near the intersection of Kendle Road.

The roadway was closed down during the investigation but has since been reopened.

The cause of the collision is ongoing.