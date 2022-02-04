Hagerstown man charged with nearly 30 counts of child pornography

66-year-old Mohammad Akmal of Hagerstown was charged with 17 counts of possession and 10 counts of distribution of child porn.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on charges of owning and uploading child pornography to the internet.

Police said detectives received several tips about Akmal in July 2021. In October, authorities finally had enough evidence to arrest him after searching his home and discovering the illicit materials.