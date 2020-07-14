Hagerstown man charged with defrauding federal government

FILE – In this June 3, 2011, file photo, the Pentagon is seen from air from Air Force One. The House has passed its annual defense policy measure, which combines a $738 billion Pentagon price tag with legislation to provide federal employees with 12 weeks of paid parental leave. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown resident was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly defrauding the federal government and other charges through his companies, Sandtech LLC and Cycorp Technologies.

Cory Collin Fitzgerald Sanders, 39, founded Sandtech in 2014 and used it to sell video teleconference equipment to various federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, according to a press release from the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland.

“Sanders caused Sandtech to fail to perform on contracts with the U.S. Department of Labor and the Department of the Army, which terminated the Sandtech contracts for cause,” the press release said. Then, the unsealed indictment alleges that Sanders created a new company to perform the same duties called Cycorp Technologies in 2016.

According to the indictment, Sanders is accused of falsely telling his government clients that the equipment was new, “when Sanders knew that the equipment was not new, or was new but not under warranty, or was procured through unauthorized channels.”

The press release said Sanders is also accused of using forged documents to falsely certify Cycorp Technologies’ status as an “authorized partner” of two large national telecommunications equipment manufacturers. And finally, the indictment alleges that Sanders submitted invoices for Sandtech and Cycorp Technologies, so his government clients would pay for services that Sanders didn’t actually perform. The incidents allegedly happened between February 10, 2015 through June 6, 2018.

Sanders is charged with nine counts of wire fraud, two counts of false claims and aggravated identity theft.

