Hagerstown man charged with burglary after entering woman’s house

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a Hagerstown man was arrested after illegally entering a home and later causing a disruption in an Arby’s restaurant on Thursday.

Officials say Antonious De Mond Bizzard Jr., 23, rang the doorbell of a home on Lantern Lane in Hagerstown repeatedly around 3 p.m. A woman who lived in the house went to the door and did not answer it because she did not recognize Bizzard.

Officials say the woman went upstairs, and then realized her front door was unlocked. Bizzard then opened the door and entered the house. Officials say the following exchange then happened between Bizzard and the woman, who remained upstairs.

Woman: “What do you think you’re doing?”

Bizzard: “You didn’t answer.”

Woman: “What do you want?”

Bizzard: “I saw you walking.”

The woman then told Bizzard to get out, and he left.

Officials say deputies responded around 5:00 p.m. to the report of this incident. Deputies reviewed the security footage from the front door.

Bizzard was described wearing a black hoodie, blue jacket, a camouflage mask and black pants. The woman told deputies that, despite the mask, she believed he was a man known to live in a car at the end of Stagecoach Drive.

Deputies realized they were familiar with the Bizzard because he was arrested around 4:30 p.m. by Maryland State Police. The deputies responded to an Arby’s on Arnett Drive to assist MSP with a “disturbance.” Bizzard allegedly assaulted an officer during the disturbance.

Bizzard was wearing the same clothes at Arby’s the victim of the burglary described. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center and is charged with fourth-degree burglary.