Hagerstown man charged with attempted murder

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hagerstown man with attempted murder related to a shooting in early March.

29-year-old Desean Newton allegedly shot another man during an altercation in the 10300 block of Bridle Court.

On March 7th, police responded at around 4 o’clock in the morning and found a 27-year-old man, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the Meritus Medical Center for treatment.

Newton has been charged with attempted first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, and reckless endangerment. He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond.