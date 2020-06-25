Hagerstown man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Police Department arrived at the 800 block of S. Potomac St. on Wednesday at 9:54 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

According to officers, an adult male was found with several stab wounds and was immediately taken to Meritus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Officials say the suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Tony Wayne Lowery Jr., the suspect was taken into custody and also received medical attention at Meritus Medical Center for injuries. Lowery has been charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, 1st and 2nd-degree assault, along with reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure, officials say.

According to officials, the incident was isolated and the individuals involved were familiar with one another. Lowery is being held at The Washington County Detention Center without bond.