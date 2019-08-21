Hagerstown man charged, accused of threatening to blow up Humane Society

Rice is currently being held without bond and has a set court date on October 9, 2019

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man is being held without bond after being accused of threatening to blow up the Humane Society of Washington County.

According to court documents, Harold E. Rice, 54, has been charged with simple assault after threatening to blow up the facility via phone. Court documents state a deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene after Rice made a threat.

According to the report, an employee was working when she then received a call from Rice to check on the status of his dog. Later, the employee then informed Rice that the dog was adopted out. Documents continue and report that he seemed aggravated and upset. According to deputies, Rice said to the employee over the phone “ok I will be in to blow up the building.”

Rice is currently being held without bond and has a set court date on October 9, 2019.