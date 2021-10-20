Hagerstown man arrested on drug-related offenses

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– 32-year-old Taariq Roberts of Hagerstown was arrested after police found multiple drugs in a car.

Police said they found Roberts and three other people asleep in a parked car on N. Jonathan Street on Tuesday. After further investigation, officers searched the car and found nearly 300 crack cocaine capsules and more than $2,800.

Roberts is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession, controlled dangerous substances Large Amount, Not Marijuana Common Nuisance Distributing Narcotic.

