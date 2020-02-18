Hagerstown man arrested on drug- and firearm-related offenses

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man was arrested on February 15 and charged with several drug- and firearm-related offenses, according to the Hagerstown Police Department (HPD).

Around 2:58 p.m., officers apprehended Harold George Russ Jr., 68, following a traffic stop along Church Street. HPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force is targeting drug activity in the area of Jonathan Street and Church Street.

Russ is being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond.