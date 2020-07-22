Hagerstown man arrested, hospitalized after allegedly setting fire at U.S. Supreme Court

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 22-year-old Hagerstown man is under arrest, and recovering in a Washington, D.C. hospital, after allegedly setting a police car on fire last week at the United States Supreme Court.

Cody Tarner is charged by Metropolitan Police in D.C. with federal destruction of property, with an additional count of setting a fire. According to the Supreme Court, Tarner poured an accelerant on an unmarked car in the fleet of the court’s police force, also damaging an adjacent vehicle. D.C. firefighters extinguished the blaze, but Tarner sustained severe burns and remains hospitalized. Members of his family in Hagerstown would not speak on camera with WDVM, but they say he needs help.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM