Hagerstown man arrested for threatening girlfriend with a gun

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man was arrested Thursday when officers responded to a report of a man holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head.

Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department arrested the suspect, 23-year-old Jay Juan Forrest, on after finding him with a loaded handgun within reach at a residence on Wakefield Road, police said. Police also said the gun was reported to be stolen.

The victim told police that Forrest dragged her by her hair inside the home while pointing the gun at her head. The suspect will face gun and assault charges, police said. He is held at the Washington County Detention Center.

