Hagerstown man arrested for performing lewd act in public towards a teenage girl

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown was charged with unlawful activity and disorderly conduct following an incident at the Walmart on Garland Groh Blvd. Edward Lee Williams, Jr., 58, was reported for performing a lewd act towards a teenage girl inside the store.

According to police, the teen said Williams was performing this act from a distance while watching her. This accusation was later confirmed by surveillance footage.

The surveillance video also revealed Williams parking in the front of the Walmart, then entering and beginning to watch female customers and employees. Williams left the store without making a purchase, but investigators were able to later identify him as his vehicle tags were caught on camera.

“We are pleased that the young lady in this situation was alert, aware of her surroundings and brave enough to report it,” Lt. Rebecca Fetchu of the Hagerstown Police said in a press release.

The Hagerstown Police Department asks that anyone else who experienced a similar incident like this where they believe Williams was involved either contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 301-790-3700 ext 236 or email rfetchu@hagerstownpd.org.

“We also hope that the public takes this opportunity to remind the children and teenagers in their life about situational awareness, to be mindful of who is around them even in a public setting. If something doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t and to report any suspicious activity,” said Fetchu.