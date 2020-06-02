Hagerstown man arrested for holding a woman and baby at knife point

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — East Antietam Street in Hagerstown was partially shut down for over an hour after police received a call about a woman and her baby being held by a man at knife point.

Hagerstown City Police responded to 59 East Antietam Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday and arrived at a household with a barricaded door. Officers say they were able to hear a woman inside screaming for help for both the well-being of herself and her baby, within minutes police were able to get the woman and her child out of the house. Police report a man then slammed the door in the officers faces, but police were able to get inside, taze the male suspect and detain him.

“Anytime there’s a baby involved it’s always intense, officers involved outside could hear the female screaming for help,” said Information Officer Heather Aleshire. “We could hear her being slammed up against the wall so it was one of those moments they knew they had to make entry for the protection of the female and the baby.”

The investigation is ongoing, at this time there are no charges officially filed but the male suspect is in custody.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM