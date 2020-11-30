Hagerstown man arrested for burglary and stalking

Officers obtain a video of the incident from the victim

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man been charged for burglary and stalking.

Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, of Hagerstown was charged with 3rd and 4th degree burglary, 2nd degree assault, stalking, and malicious destruction of property.

Pictured: Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, of Hagerstown, Md. Courtesy: Hagerstown Police Department

The Hagerstown Police Department responded to the 100 block of Manor Avenue for a reported burglary. Police say the victim said Rodriguez-Gomez had climbed her balcony and entered her apartment. The victim was able to escape uninjured to another apartment. Officers obtain a video of the incident from the victim.

Rodriguez-Gomez was taken in for questioning where he was later charged and arrested. He is currently out on bond.

The Hagerstown Police Department said in a new release, “while there is a video of this incident posted on many social media platforms, the Hagerstown Police Department would like to reiterate that Rodriguez-Gomez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”