Hagerstown man arrested for burglary and stalking

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man been charged for burglary and stalking.
Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, of Hagerstown was charged with 3rd and 4th degree burglary, 2nd degree assault, stalking, and malicious destruction of property.
The Hagerstown Police Department responded to the 100 block of Manor Avenue for a reported burglary. Police say the victim said Rodriguez-Gomez had climbed her balcony and entered her apartment. The victim was able to escape uninjured to another apartment. Officers obtain a video of the incident from the victim.
Rodriguez-Gomez was taken in for questioning where he was later charged and arrested. He is currently out on bond.
The Hagerstown Police Department said in a new release, “while there is a video of this incident posted on many social media platforms, the Hagerstown Police Department would like to reiterate that Rodriguez-Gomez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App