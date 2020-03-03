Hagerstown man arrested for armed robbery

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A man is in police custody with several charges after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint.

Frederick Police say the incident early Saturday morning near Willowdale Drive and Key Parkway. Anthony James of Hagerstown has been charged with armed robbery, theft, use of a handgun in the commission of a violent crime, possession of a regulated firearm while under 21, among other charges.

Police say James took out his gun and demanded money from his victim. After taking the money, he then fled on foot and officers were able to locate him on the 1200 block of West Patrick Street. No one was injured.