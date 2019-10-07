Hagerstown man arrested and charged with murder for September shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An 18-year-old Hagerstown man has been charged in connection with a murder that took place last month, according to Hagerstown Police. Jaheim Scott was arrested on charges including first- and second-degree murder and is currently being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

The charges stem from a shooting on the evening of September 27, when a man was found shot to death in the area of Madison Avenue andWest Washington Street in Hagerstown.

Scott was located over the weekend along the 600 block of West Washington Street. he is also facing charges that include assault, reckless endangerment and other weapons-related charges, according to police.