Hagerstown man arrested after shooting woman in the leg, police reported

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police arrested a local man suspected of shooting a woman in the leg on Wednesday. Kevin Leonard Quander, 37, has been charged with several counts of assault as well as reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to 64 Madison Ave. to respond to a shooting. Once the officers arrived, they found an adult female who had suffered a gunshot to the leg.

Present inside the residence was Quander, who was identified as the suspect and arrested by responding police.

The victim was taken to Meritus Medical Center, though the injury has been categorized as non-life-threatening.