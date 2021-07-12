Hagerstown man arrested after shooting in Wheaton Park

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department has arrested and charged Booker Washington after shots fired in the area of Wheaton Park on Sunday night around 10:30 pm.

Police arrived at Wheaton Park on Sumans Avenue in response to a report of shots fired and a subject

struck by gunfire and discovered a 49-year-old male victim struck in the abdomen. The victim was transported to Meritus Medical Center where he underwent surgery and officials say,” his condition is not

considered life threatening.”

Wheaton Park

According to witnesses, shots were fired from a vehicle and quickly fled the scene. City surveillance video-assisted in tracking the identified vehicle after the shooting, officials say.

Officers later obtained a search and seizure warrant that led to the arrest of Williams at his residence. Police seized a stolen handgun at the scene. Williams was charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, firearm possession with a felony conviction, illegal possession of ammo, use of a firearm in felony violent crime, a loaded handgun, and possession of a stolen firearm.