Hagerstown man accused of assault against deputy appears in court

Maryland

Held without bond

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The Hagerstown man accused of assaulting a sheriff’s deputy last week appeared in court Tuesday.

Kristopher Stull, 36, is being charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest at the Walmart on Walmart Drive on October 9.

Deputies were called to assist a report of a theft in progress and recognized Stull from surveillance footage. Once contact was made, Stull reportedly ran from deputies, and according to court documents, pushed a shopping cart at the deputies. Stull is being held without bond.

