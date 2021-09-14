Hagerstown Lions Club donates produce to those in need

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Lions Club lent a helping hand on Tuesday by giving those in need boxes of produce in a drive-thru food pantry.

The club is working in cooperation with the Maryland food bank by holding a pantry on the go, where they give boxes of fresh produce to whoever drives through.

“There are many families in our area that need food to feed their children, and this is an opportunity for us to serve our community and give to them,” said Claire Newcomer of the Hagerstown Lions Club.

The Lions Club hosts these pop-up food pantries spontaneously.