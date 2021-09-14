Hagerstown Lions Club donates produce to those in need

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Lions Club lent a helping hand on Tuesday by giving those in need boxes of produce in a drive-thru food pantry.

The club is working in cooperation with the Maryland food bank by holding a pantry on the go, where they give boxes of fresh produce to whoever drives through.

“There are many families in our area that need food to feed their children, and this is an opportunity for us to serve our community and give to them,” said Claire Newcomer of the Hagerstown Lions Club.

The Lions Club hosts these pop-up food pantries spontaneously.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories