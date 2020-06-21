Hagerstown Legacy Elite wants to break cheerleading stereotypes

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — If your a cheerleader and you missed spreading some cheer, then you’re in luck, there will be a new all star cheer gym opening in Hagerstown.

Hagerstown Legacy Elite, is a cheerleading organization that wants to include all genders and all races, they want to break the traditional look of cheerleading instead of portraying a certain type.

Their goal is to educate and include anyone that is interested in cheer.

They believe cheerleading can help young people obtain scholarships and further their education, so they would like to create a family oriented atmosphere that pushes kids to be the best they can.

The new gym wants to make their stamp in Hagerstown and get involved with the community. They plan on working with charities and churches to help community members who have been severely impacted by the pandemic.

They will have another cheer tryout on June 28’th from 12:00pm- 4:30pm. Anyone is welcome and no experience is required.

The staff members encourage all levels to come tryout and they will work with you to gain new skills.

” we’re building a family oriented program geared to towards everybody, so we want to make sure that that everyone gets a chance to try it.” said owner of Hagerstown Legacy Elite cheer, Glenda Fuller.