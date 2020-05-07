Hagerstown lawyer says pandemic is infecting the legal system too

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The coronavirus has dramatically shaken up the legal landscape everywhere. Criminal proceedings are put on hold except for the most urgent cases.

And in civil matters, employment and business contracts are in doubt. A prominent Hagerstown attorney says the procedural wheels of justice are moving very slowly right now and patience is required with any matter involving the court system.

“There’s a whole group of issues going on in terms of urgent hearings on hold,” says Michael G. Day, a Hagerstown lawyer. “People are going to find that some of their matters are simply going to be delayed. The courts as a whole are not open. However there are emergency proceedings.”

Day says he is seeing a spike in estate planning – preparation of wills – as the coronavirus is making “end of life decisions” more of a priority.

Need a stress break? Watch #SomethingGood: