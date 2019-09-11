Hagerstown kids get up-close and personal with American Red Wolves

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Hagerstown’s Discovery Station partnered with the PalyFoundation to host their traveling American Wolves Exhibit.

The exhibit features endangered Red, Gray, Mexican, and Eastern Wolves that live across the United States. The exhibit educates kids as if they are up-close and personal with each type of wolf. Discovery Station Staff hopes that the exhibit will educate kids on discouraging myths and pursuing careers to help the wolf population.

“Introducing this exhibit to children will hopefully encourage them to be conservationist,” said Discovery Station Executive Director Brittany Wedd. “By being ambassadors and explaining to people that all these different stereotypes and stigmas around wolves don’t actually exist in reality.”

Wedd said the American Red Wolf was once extinct in the wild and is currently the most endangered type of wolf in America.