Hagerstown kicks-off Operation Christmas Child

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Thanksgiving turkeys haven’t been cut yet, but volunteers aren’t wasting any time preparing for the Christmas holiday. However, preparations don’t include waiting for Santa Claus to come down the chimney.

“You know, we have first world problems but these boxes are going out to kids in third world countries and that might be all they get for Christmas,” said Volunteer A.J. Serafini.

Hagerstown business Serafini Financial Group teamed up with the Samaritan’s Purse to pack shoebox Christmas presents for children around the world. Since 1993, Samaritan’s Purse has delivered 135 million shoeboxes to 150 countries.

“There’s toys in there that they might not normally have access to,” said Serafini Financial Partner Nate Hanft. “A big part of it also is it’s meant to bring the message of Christ, that He loves them, we love them, that we are praying for them.”

Over three years, Serafini volunteers have expanded their shoebox goal into the thousands and encourages the whole community to get involved. Volunteers from around Washington County spent hours packing boxes ready to be shipped, and some of the young volunteers had a special message in mind.

“Merry Christmas!” said Liberty Elite Volleyball Club.

If you’re unable to donate your time but still want to pack a box, click here for more information.