Hagerstown incentivizing home ownership with innovative financing program

Leanne Kuehnle with Long & Foster Realty in Hagerstown says the city is incentivizing home ownership with innovative financing programs.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If you live in — or are thinking about living in Hagerstown — the city wants you to stay around awhile.

The Hagerstown Homestore program works with federal housing programs to help pay your closing costs — and sometimes a down payment — on a home purchase.

Leanne Kuehnle is a Long & Foster real estate professional in Hagerstown who works with first-time home buyers to qualify for the program.

“For a lot of first time home buyers coming up with the down payment and the closing costs can offset buying a home,” Kuehnle says, “because it takes a long time to save up that kind of money. And there are grants out there in the Hagerstown market. There is the Hagerstown Homestore, but also statewide, there’s the Maryland mortgage program.”

The Hagerstown city program can also help with financing a home inspection.